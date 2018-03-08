Eric Burton lives near Downtown Dallas and suffers from Retinitis Pigmentosa. The ailment has taken his sight, prohibiting him from driving and forcing him to walk with a cane.

Burton was walking near Live Oak just before January when he took a nasty fall after tripping over one of the 18,000 rental LimeBikes occupying Dallas at the moment. Whoever rode this particular bike last decided to leave it right in the middle of the sidewalk. Burton told WFAA, “Someone had just ridden it and dropped it. I hit it, and then just face first you know. I tore up my knee pretty bad and my ankle.”

Unfortunately, a visit to the doctor confirmed that he did in fact tear up his knee pretty bad. In fact, Burton partially tore his ACL tripping over the rental bike. Not only that, Burton also tripped over another rental bike just a few weeks ago while walking near his home.

Burton does not want to take legal action, but just wants participants of Dallas’ bike share program top stop parking the rental bikes in the middle of walkways. He told WFAA, “It’s a sidewalk. It’s where people walk. I can’t drive, I can’t ride a bike—this sidewalk is my freedom.”

A vote by the City of Dallas to decide any regulations on the rental bikes was pushed back to later this year.

Via WFAA