A man and woman from Nassau County in New York have been arrested after an altercation with a mother and her young child at a movie theater.

All were gathered in the New York suburb to watch Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Apparently, the mother’s young two-year-old asked for some popcorn, which set 25-year-old Keri Karman off. According to the police report, Karman “verbally attempted to quiet” the 2-year-old. The mother told Karman not to talk to her daughter, who then allegedly proceeded to begin shouting and cursing at the pair before attempting to cover the little girl’s mouth with her hand.

And then after ALL that, Karman allegedly dumped a bucket of popcorn on the poor girl’s head. Karman, and the man she was with, 61-year-old Charles Karman then fled from the theater before authorities could arrive. Police were quickly able to apprehend the couple, and both were charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

A doctor determined the little girl had suffered a contusion stemming from the January 2nd incident, though she is expected to make a full recovery.

