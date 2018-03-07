Men’s Health reports our military is facing a serious problem, a lack of physically able recruits.

Data shows 71% of our 17-24-year-olds are ineligible to serve and nearly 33% too overweight to enlist

Even when recruits are accepted, many end up injured during physical fitness tests and training, which includes push-ups, sit-ups, and a 2-mile run.

The U.S. Army has had to stop previously required grenade throwing training due to recruits not being able to throw the grenades far enough.

Seems we need to encourage our youth towards basic physical activities and the outdoors.