In case you weren’t watching, this year’s Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. chose Becca Kufrin over Lauren Burnham to be his bride. He popped the question, everybody cried, and all was right in Bachelor land.

Until Arie decided to throw a curveball.

After the filming, he began to second guess himself. And when you’re dealing with the kind of true love you only find on The Bachelor, there’s no room for second guessing yourself. So in front of rolling ABC cameras, and subsequently millions of viewers at home, Arie called off his engageent with Kufrin, and got back together with runner-up Burnham.

To help Kufrin deal with this brutally awkward breakup, fans are sending her money via Venmo for mostly wine, some for mozarella sticks, to help her forget that her brutally awakward breakup was seen by millions of people.

On last night’s After the Final Rose, host Chris Harrison revealed fans raised $6,000 for Kufrin, which would buy a TON of wine. However, she announced that all the money would be donated to Stand Up To Cancer, an amount Harrison announced that ABC would match!

Via People