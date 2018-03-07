(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

McDonald’s is flipping its iconic golden arches at several locations across the nation. People who have driven by the changed locations are confused as to what’s happening. The fast food giant has explained it will to honor women for International Women’s Day Thursday, March 8. The company says it’s for a “celebration of women everywhere.”

Nope, don't adjust your screens. McDonald's is flipping its iconic arches upside down in an unprecedented statementhttps://t.co/qe7yYxPhgX pic.twitter.com/Z8XUNTY9qn — Business Insider (@businessinsider) March 7, 2018

But without this explanation, many people are confused.

@McDonalds why is the golden arch upside down pic.twitter.com/nPgSrdM7Zm — Rodolfo figueroa (@Fatone250) March 7, 2018

Wendy Lewis, global chief diversity officer at McDonald’s, said in a statement, “In celebration of women everywhere, and for the first time in our brand history, we flipped our iconic arches for International Women’s Day in honor of the extraordinary accomplishments of women everywhere and especially in our restaurants.”

Others are applauding the company for the creative idea.