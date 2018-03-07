(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

If I Did It. Over ten years ago, O.J. Simpson authored this book offering, hypothetically, how we would have killed Nicole Brown Simpson.

It was a GIANT misstep, and wasn’t released without incredible controversy. Accompanying the book was an interview where Simpson discussed in detail, hypothetically, how the events of June 12, 1994 would have played out. That interview was filmed, but was buried and has never seen the light of day.

Until now.

O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession will feature footage from Simpson’s 2006 interview with Judith Regan, which was intended to initially promote the book.

The interview is being described as “wide-ranging” and “no-holds-barred,” and will allow Simpson to discuss and give his full hypothetical account of the night of the murders. The special will be hosted by Soledad O’Brien, with a panel of analysts discussing the interview afterwards.

O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession will air this Sunday, March 11th at 7pm on FOX.

Via Hollywood Reporter