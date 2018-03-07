Kevan Brooks/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Last week during Heather Locklear’s arrest for felony domestic violence, she was drunk and told police, “If you ever come back to my house, I will shoot you.”

Yesterday, law enforcement, carrying a search warrant, entered Heather Locklear’s Thousand Oaks, CA home for several hours, and searched for a gun.

TMZ reports police learned Heather had a handgun registered to Heather, which she came into possession of in 1985. However, authorities did not find it. Police are now deciding on their next step.

As for Heather, she is currently in a medical treatment facility.