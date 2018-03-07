Photo credit: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

I don’t think we can blame her.

Black Panther as been out for a while now, and most of the world is still talking about it. Especially one orthodontist whom technically didn’t break patient confidentiality. A Tumbler post had been circling the internet of how an orthodontists patient had to make an emergency visit after clinching her jaw so tight she snapped her retainer at the sight of a shirtless Michael B. Jordan in Black Panther.

The post made it back to patient, Sofia Robb, 18, who was embarrassed at first, later sent out a tweet where she admitted that the post was about her.

Wait. That girl is me. That is my orthodontist’s tumblr. This is a post about me? I’m going to kill myself https://t.co/ErDqESPrWj — Sophia (@pixyrue) March 5, 2018

Robb told Buzzfeed what scene caused her to break the retainer, “So it was the scene where Killmonger took his shirt off for the battle to become king of Wakanda. I pressed my tongue against my permanent retainer and clenched my jaw so hard that the wire disconnected from my teeth.” Her tweet has since been liked more than 519,000 and retweeted more than 131,000 times.

The tweet even made it back to the actor responsible. Michael B. Jordan sent out a tweet saying he would be more than willing to help pay for a new retainer.

.@pixyrue since I feel partly responsible for breaking your retainers 🤷🏾‍♂️ let me know if I can replace them 😅 — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) March 6, 2018

Source Via: Buzzfeed