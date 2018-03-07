Two Canadian guys are proving that people will buy ANYTHING! They started a company Vitality Air that sells canned air, and people are buying!

Narcity is reporting that their little company currently has annual earnings of $230,000!

#family A post shared by Vitality Air Inc (@vitalityair) on Jul 15, 2017 at 9:56pm PDT

Vitality Air cans their air in Banff, Canada, and each can sells for $20. They sold 40,000 cans last year alone!

According to the report each can has about 160 one-second ‘shots’ of air, and the air apparently smells fresh and sweet.

Thier product is most popular in heavily populated countries like China and India.

