Two Canadian guys are proving that people will buy ANYTHING! They started a company Vitality Air that sells canned air, and people are buying!

Narcity is reporting that their little company currently has annual earnings of $230,000!

Vitality Air cans their air in Banff, Canada, and each can sells for $20. They sold 40,000 cans last year alone!

According to the report each can has about 160 one-second ‘shots’ of air, and the air apparently smells fresh and sweet.

Thier product is most popular in heavily populated countries like China and India.

Would you ever buy canned air? Let us know in the comments below.

