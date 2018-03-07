(Photo by Ryan Myers/imageSPACE)

Huey Lewis is headed to the bright lights of Broadway…kind of.

A musical based on the music of Huey Lewis & the News is in production, and although details are scarce at the moment, we do know the production will feature some of the group’s biggest hits including “The Power of Love,” “Hip To Be Square,” and “If This Is It.” The musical will not be about Lewis or the band, but an original story based on their music, as adapted from a book written by Jonathan Abrams based on an original story he crafted with Tyler Mitchell.

Lewis announced the production of the musical in a short video with television host Jimmy Kimmel.

A synopsis of the play has yet to be released, though it’s expected to make its debut September 14th in San Diego!

