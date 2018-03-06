March 4, 2018; Hollywood, CA, USA; Jennifer Garner speaks on stage during the 90th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY NETWORK

By now, most of us have seen Jennifer Garner’s viral meme from the Oscars and left wondering, “what did she just realize?”

To revisit, Jennifer Garner is applauding like the rest of the crowd during an award when all of a sudden she stopped in her tracks and her whole expression changed from one of cheer to one of horrible reminder/epiphany.

What realization did Jennifer Garner just come to? pic.twitter.com/pWtycEDEVs — bobby finger (@bobbyfinger) March 5, 2018

After just a couple of days, her expression turned viral and of course it wasn’t long until she decided to respond and lay it all to rest…. by giving us some very interesting theories via her Instagram Story:

“Congrats to Shape of Water! Maybe I should date a fish?” she said, referring to the Guillermo del Toro-directed Best Picture winner.

“Hey Jimmy Kimmel, what’s in your wallet? Wait, where’s my wallet?” Garner said, alluding to the tagline of her popular Capital One Venture television commercials.

And lastly: “Can’t wait to work with Lena Dunham! Wait, did I sign a nudity waiver?”

Jennifer has responded on her Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/MkDUFhi0Gl — bobby finger (@bobbyfinger) March 6, 2018

So, what theory do you think is the correct one?

Via EW