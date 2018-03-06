Bryan Thornhill found out his 10-year-old son was bullying kids at school. As you can imagine, Bryan was not happy…

So, Bryan, being the creative disciplinarian he is, devised a equally particle and hilarious punishment for his son. For the next week, Bryan’s son has to run to school, come rain, sleet or snow.

Bryan posted a video of his son on his morning jog, in the rain no less. From the warmth of his car Bryan starts the video by saying, “Hey everyone, welcome to you better listen to your Dad 2018. My son has finally got in trouble on the bus enough to where he was kicked off the bus for three days because he was being a little bully which I do not tolerate, can’t stand… Therefore, he has to now run to school, we’re right about one mile from the school so all week he’s got the experience of running.”

Thornhill has a pretty good sense of humor, adding that his son keeps a pretty good mile time, running 6 miles in about an hour (not bad considering it was raining and the kid is only 10).

Bryan claims the punishment has worked wonders, and his teachers have even noticed a positive change in his behavior. He hasn’t gotten in trouble once since the punishment started.

Bryan ended the video with one final message to parents, ‘Teach your kids, don’t be a friend, be a parent. That’s what children need these days.”

Cardio and good behavior? Looks like Bryan knocked this one out of the park. Well done!

Check out the full video above!

Via Daily Mail