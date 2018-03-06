By JT
Filed Under:canadian hemlock, George Washington, Mt. Vernon, president, Storm, tree, Virginia

A storm blowing in from the Northeast United States hit the East Coast especially hard last Friday, including the Mount Vernon estate in Virginia.

Mount Vernon is the famed estate of the first President of the United States George Washington, and unfortunately, we may have just lost a piece of its history.  A Canadian hemlock thought to be 227-years-old blew down due to the winds of the storm, along with a Virginia cedar that both looked over the former president’s tomb on the estate.

It is incredibly likely that Washington even planted the Canadian hemlock, doing so in his final years living on the estate.

Via CBS News

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live