Mom-to-be Joanna Gaines has shown off her baby bump in new photos with husband Chip. The Fixer Upper star was seen hanging out with Chip and Tim Tebow at a gala supporting the athlete’s nonprofit organization.

The couple are currently parents to sons Drake and Duke, and daughters Ella and Emmie Kay making this baby #5! A photo was recently shared by Joanna of the couple at the gala and on a golf course where mom-to-be was looking radiant.

“What an amazing weekend with the @timtebowfoundation,” Joanna captioned the post. “Thank you for giving hope and love to so many #ttfgolf2018”