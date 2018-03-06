(Photo by lde, 2005)
Tuesday, March 6
Today is National Dress Day! Just in created in 2016, this day has become an international celebration thanks to social media! We’re going to take you aliong for some of the most famous dresses, skirts, and dres sup moments in music AND movie history!
Nine songs and moments for National Dress Day!
The Hollies-Long Cool Woman In A Black Dress
Shania Twain-Man! I Feel Like A Woman!
Pretty Woman, 1990
Billy Idol-White Wedding
The Police-Roxanne
Dexy’s Midnight Runners-Come On Eileen
Aerosmith-Walk This Way
Wizard of Oz, 1939
Taylor Swift-Style
ZZ Top-Sharp Dressed Man
Madonna-Dress You Up
