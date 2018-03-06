(Photo by lde, 2005)

Tuesday, March 6

Today is National Dress Day! Just in created in 2016, this day has become an international celebration thanks to social media! We’re going to take you aliong for some of the most famous dresses, skirts, and dres sup moments in music AND movie history!

Nine songs and moments for National Dress Day!

The Hollies-Long Cool Woman In A Black Dress

Shania Twain-Man! I Feel Like A Woman!

Pretty Woman, 1990

Billy Idol-White Wedding

The Police-Roxanne

Dexy’s Midnight Runners-Come On Eileen

Aerosmith-Walk This Way

Wizard of Oz, 1939

Taylor Swift-Style

ZZ Top-Sharp Dressed Man

Madonna-Dress You Up