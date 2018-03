Having trouble finding motivation to exercise your right to vote?

Here’s some motivation… especially if you are an avid DART rider! If you make it to the polling place in Dallas County, you can get a FREE ride on the DART!

All you have to do is display a valid voter registration card so you can ride for free from 6 am to 8 pm today, the Texas Primary Election Day, March 6th.

Apparently this is all a long-standing tradition in order to help us all practice good citizenship!

Via CBS DFW