By Scott T. Sterling
It’s an entirely different spin on the term “classic rock.”
Classical music fused with modern rock takes center stage when Evanescence and Lindsey Stirling unite for a co-headlining tour across North America this summer.
Related: Evanescence Reveal Powerful ‘Imperfection’ Music Video
The tour launches July 6 in Kansas City, MO, with shows lined up through September 8, when the acts hit the stage in Ridgefield, MA.
Both artist’s shows will be accompanied by a full orchestra, turning up the energy of the experience in the outdoor venues.
Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 9 at 10am local time. Artists’ pre-sales will begin tomorrow (Wednesday, March 7) at 10am local time.
See the complete tour itinerary below.
7/6 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
7/7 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
7/9 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
7/10 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravina
7/12 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
7/14 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
7/17 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
7/18 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
7/20 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
7/21 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
7/24 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
7/25 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
7/27 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
7/28 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
8/10 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
8/11 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Heath at Jones Beach Theatre
8/14 – Simpsonville, SC @ Heritage Park Amphitheater
8/15 – Atlanta, GA @ TBD
8/17 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater
8/18 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
8/20 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
8/22 – New Orleans, LA @ Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square
8/24 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
8/25 – Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
8/28 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
8/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
8/31 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
9/1 – Irvine, CA @ Five Point Amphitheater
9/5 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater
9/7 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
9/8 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre
Never miss a tour date from Evanescence with Eventful.
Never miss a tour date from Lindsey Stirling with Eventful.