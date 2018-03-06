Photo: P. R. Brown

By Scott T. Sterling

It’s an entirely different spin on the term “classic rock.”

Classical music fused with modern rock takes center stage when Evanescence and Lindsey Stirling unite for a co-headlining tour across North America this summer.

The tour launches July 6 in Kansas City, MO, with shows lined up through September 8, when the acts hit the stage in Ridgefield, MA.

Both artist’s shows will be accompanied by a full orchestra, turning up the energy of the experience in the outdoor venues.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 9 at 10am local time. Artists’ pre-sales will begin tomorrow (Wednesday, March 7) at 10am local time.

See the complete tour itinerary below.

7/6 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

7/7 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/9 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

7/10 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravina

7/12 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

7/14 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

7/17 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

7/18 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

7/20 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

7/21 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

7/24 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

7/25 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

7/27 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

7/28 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

8/10 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

8/11 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Heath at Jones Beach Theatre

8/14 – Simpsonville, SC @ Heritage Park Amphitheater

8/15 – Atlanta, GA @ TBD

8/17 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater

8/18 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

8/20 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

8/22 – New Orleans, LA @ Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square

8/24 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

8/25 – Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

8/28 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

8/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

8/31 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

9/1 – Irvine, CA @ Five Point Amphitheater

9/5 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater

9/7 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

9/8 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre

