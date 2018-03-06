(Photo by Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/TNS/Sipa USA)

The Razzies are an annual awards presentation that likes to recognize the worst movies of the year.

Normally, most celebrities tend to avid being recognized with such an “honor,” though there have been a few who actually are able to poke fun of themselves and accept the award in person! Halle Berry accepted the Razzie Award for Worst Actress for Catwoman, and Sandra Bullock did the same for her role in All About Steve. (Funny enough, Bullock would go on to win the Oscar later that year for her performance in The Blind Side!)

This year, Dwayne Johnson took the chance to graciously accept a Razzie Award for his film Baywatch. Johnson said that Baywatch was so bad, the Razzies had to create a whole new category! The film took home the award for “The Razzie Nominee So Rotten You Loved It.” Honestly that doesn’t sound too terrible! Baywatch beat out other powerhouse nominees The Emoji Movie, Fifty Shades Darker, Transformers: The Last Knight, and The Mummy.

While not there to accept the award in person, Johnson posted a hilarious video on Instagram where he seemed happy to accept the award, and graciously thanked everyone involved!

Congratulations(?) to the cast of Baywatch!

Via Huffington Post