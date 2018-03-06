Photo: Joe Russo / Sipa / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

David Byrne has responded to the negative feedback he received when he revealed that none of the guests he worked with on his upcoming album, American Utopia, were women.

The Grammy winner thanked those who alerted him of the oversight and posted a heartfelt apology.

“This lack of representation is something that is problematic and wide spread in our industry,” he wrote. “I regret not hiring and collaborating with women for this album–it’s ridiculous, it’s not who I am and it certainly doesn’t match how I’ve worked in the past. It doesn’t represent my current live show, which has a slew of diverse creators and collaborators, making this even more negligent on my part.”

Byrne’s last album, Love This Giant, was a joint project with St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark).

Read the full apology and view the photo that caused the initial backlash below.