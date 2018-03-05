A Brooklyn woman has been arrested, and is facing a myriad of charges, after she attempted to poisoning a woman she bears a striking resemblance to in order to steal her identity.

Among the charges, Viktoria Nasyrova is facing attempted murder after offering her lookalike a slice cheesecake laced with a powerful Russian drug. Nasyrova planned to stage the woman’s death to look like a suicide. The woman took a few bites out of the tainted cheesecake, before feeling ill and passing out with Nasyrica looking on. One of her friends found her lying in bed, wearing lingerie and surrounded by pills and bottles. She was taken to the hospital for treatment and survived the ordeal.

After a search of her home, the woman also found her passport, employment authorization card, a gold ring, and some cash was all missing. After authorites tested the cheesecake, they found it to be laced with phenazepam, the same as the pills scattered around the bed.

Nasyrova was quickly apprehended by police, and believe it or not, is also being accused of killing another woman in Russia and preying on men in New York. She’s due in court again towards the end of May and faces up to 25 years in prison if she’s convicted.

Via CBS News