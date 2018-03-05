Ever wonder what people in other countries think about American accents? When it comes to Europe, they have their favorite American accents.

According to Today, language-learning app Babbel polled Generator Hostel employees across Europe and learned these are their Top 7 favorite American accents:

7. Minnesotan – 5%

6. Midwestern – 10%

5. Texas – 14%

4. Southern Californian – 16%

3. Bostonian – 17%

2. New Yorker – 18%

#1 Deep South – 20%

Yep! The #1 European preferred American accent… is Deep South. Gotta K-LUV that, ya’ll!