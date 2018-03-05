Filed Under:american accents, favorite, top sexy

Ever wonder what people in other countries think about American accents? When it comes to Europe, they have their favorite American accents.

According to Today, language-learning app Babbel polled Generator Hostel employees across Europe and learned these are their Top 7 favorite American accents:

7. Minnesotan – 5%

6. Midwestern – 10%

5. Texas – 14%

4. Southern Californian – 16%

3. Bostonian – 17%

2. New Yorker – 18%

#1 Deep South – 20%

Yep! The #1 European preferred American accent… is Deep South. Gotta K-LUV that, ya’ll!

 

