Ever wonder what people in other countries think about American accents? When it comes to Europe, they have their favorite American accents.
According to Today, language-learning app Babbel polled Generator Hostel employees across Europe and learned these are their Top 7 favorite American accents:
7. Minnesotan – 5%
6. Midwestern – 10%
5. Texas – 14%
4. Southern Californian – 16%
3. Bostonian – 17%
2. New Yorker – 18%
#1 Deep South – 20%
Yep! The #1 European preferred American accent… is Deep South. Gotta K-LUV that, ya’ll!