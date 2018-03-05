By JT
Filed Under:children, Dad, Derek Clark, Father, Funny, hip-hop, Music, rap, Rapping Dad, Video, youtube

Derek Clark is a motivational speaker who likes to deliver his messages in a rather unconventional fashion.

Clark spent 13 years of his early life in foster care, and turned to hip hop to deal with several tragedies in his life at a young age.  Now a father, Clark still uses rap as an outlet to get the pain out, but also as a platform “to spread positive messages.”

And you know what? He sounds REALLY good!

It looks like he’s freestyling this song, with his daughter providing AMAZING backup vocals, and Clark absolutely kills it!

As Clark says, “Writing and rapping has been very cathartic for me.  I want to make sure that I pass on generational blessings and not generational curses to my children.”

Via Independent

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live