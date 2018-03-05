Derek Clark is a motivational speaker who likes to deliver his messages in a rather unconventional fashion.

Clark spent 13 years of his early life in foster care, and turned to hip hop to deal with several tragedies in his life at a young age. Now a father, Clark still uses rap as an outlet to get the pain out, but also as a platform “to spread positive messages.”

And you know what? He sounds REALLY good!

It looks like he’s freestyling this song, with his daughter providing AMAZING backup vocals, and Clark absolutely kills it!

As Clark says, “Writing and rapping has been very cathartic for me. I want to make sure that I pass on generational blessings and not generational curses to my children.”

