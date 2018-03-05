@ Dreamstime

Park Place, a local luxury auto dealership, is unveiling a new subscription service. The dealership will be the first to offer the service in Texas, but more dealerships are sure to follow suit…

Starting May 1st, members will be able to access to one of three tiers of luxury vehicles. A monthly fee will give subscribers unlimited vehicle swaps, maintenance and cleaning services, as well as a personal concierge.

Prime membership costs $895 and gives you access to: Mercedes-Benz C Class and GLC Class; Volvo S60; Lexus ES and IS; Jaguar XE; Land Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport.

Plus membership costs $1,395 and includes: Mercedes-Benz E Class and GLE Class; Volvo XC90; Lexus, RS, GS and GX; Jaguar XF and F Pace; Land Rover Evoque Cabriolet; and Porsche Macan.

Premium membership costs $1,795 but offers some seriously nice cars: Maserati Ghibli and Levante; Mercedes-Benz 43 and AMG models; Porsche Boxster and Cayenne; Land Rover Range Rover Sport and Velar.

Via NBC DFW