(Photo by Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

Josh Cook heard his vehicle speeding away as he stepped out to make a pizza delivery.

He could only watch as his car, along with his massive collection of heavy metal music, was stolen right from him. Luckily, the thief returned his car to the exact same spot the next day, though he took his entire collection of CDs save for one, an album by Zakk Wylde, longtime guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne.

Local media picked up the story, which eventually made its way to Wydle son’s who asked for Cook’s information. Just about a week later, Cook received a surprise package. A gift, from Ozzy and Wylde, included t-shirts, hoodies, CDs, records, and other collector’s items. Cook, understandably, was incredible grateful for the gesture saying, “They didn’t have to do anything like that. It was incredible. These guys are set for life but still take the time for one fan.”

Despite the robbery, Cook is back delivering pizzas, this time with a whole new collection of music to dive into!

Via Huffington Post