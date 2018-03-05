@ Dreamstime

For those of you history buffs out there, there’s an old tradition of tying bells to the toes of corpses when moved into the morgue. Obviously, back then it was a tad bit harder to really tell if someone was truly dead or just unconscious.

The principle is simple, if you hear a ring then someone’s still alive. After reading about Himanshu Bharadwaj overnight stay in a morgue, we’re thinking the bell method might need to come back…

Himanshu Bharadwaj was critically injured in a car wreck on Sunday. Once admitted to the hospital, his condition worsened to the point where doctors declared him brain dead, soon after officially declaring him medically dead.

Bharadwaj was sent to the basement (i.e morgue) and held in the mortuary overnight. In the morning, doctors prepared for the autopsy. Moments before the incision was about to be made, the pathologist, scalpel in hand, detected a pulse!

Himanshu was immediately resuscitated and moved to a separate facility for treatment. Meanwhile, locals gathered outside the hospital to protest the assumed negligence of the medical staff.

Via Daily Mail