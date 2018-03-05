Stars — they’re just like us! The Oscars saw a list of many deserving films this year and many great meme-able moments, of course. What would an awards show be without those relatable short bits? The internet superstar this year was Jennifer Garner.

Fans not only turned their heads on the red carpet to look at Garner’s gorgeous and simple blue gown, but they were also left scratching their heads at a hilarious moment witnessed. During a celebratory moment at the Oscars, Garner joined along with everyone else who was clapping when she suddenly stopped and a horrified expression came over face. Like realizing you might’ve left the oven on or something.

What realization did Jennifer Garner just come to? pic.twitter.com/pWtycEDEVs — bobby finger (@bobbyfinger) March 5, 2018

left oven on at home. stars: they're just like us. — Bubbie’s T’Challa Recipe (@mordkhetzvi) March 5, 2018

This was my exact thought. — T. Cohn (@trcohn) March 5, 2018

"God, did I really stick around for 12 years?" — Alex Anastassiou (@alexjaneanasta) March 5, 2018