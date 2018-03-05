(Photo by Dan Harr/AdMedia/Sipa USA)
Monday, March 5
The year was 1987. On this day a dozen eggs cost just $0.65, which is important because I don’t have a grocery store near my new house, and the CVS price on eggs is absurd!
Run-DMC-It’s Tricky
Cutting Crew-(I Just) Died In Your Arms
The Bold and the Beautiful, 1987
Europe-The Final Countdown
Crowded House-Don’t Dream It’s Over
Huey Lewis & The News-Jacob’s Ladder
Madonna-Open Your Heart
Lethal Weapon, 1987
Cinderella-Nobody’s Fool
Starship-Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us
Bon Jovi-Livin’ On A Prayer
Comments
JT