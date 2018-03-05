By JT
Monday, March 5

The year was 1987.  On this day a dozen eggs cost just $0.65, which is important because I don’t have a grocery store near my new house, and the CVS price on eggs is absurd!

Run-DMC-It’s Tricky

Cutting Crew-(I Just) Died In Your Arms

The Bold and the Beautiful, 1987

Europe-The Final Countdown

Crowded House-Don’t Dream It’s Over

Huey Lewis & The News-Jacob’s Ladder

Madonna-Open Your Heart

Lethal Weapon, 1987

Cinderella-Nobody’s Fool

Starship-Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us

Bon Jovi-Livin’ On A Prayer

