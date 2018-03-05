Photo: Stephanie Port / Sipa / USA Today

By Jon Wiederhorn

Foo Fighters took a break from rehearsing their own songs to create a mash-up of John Lennon’s “Imagine” and Van Halen’s “Jump.”

Foo frontman Dave Grohl posted the clip on Twitter on Saturday (March 3) and wrote, “Woodshedding for the summer tour has never felt so good….see you out there….(I’ll learn the words by then, I swear) Thanks to Mighty Mike for the inspirado. (Oh, and Halen and Lennon, too).”

The hybrid starts with the delicate keyboard melody of “Imagine,” then Grohl stands at the mike sans guitar and sings the opening verse of the song David Lee Roth-style. After Grohl yowls, “Row-ow-owl with the punches to get to what’s real,” the rest of the Fighters join in with the musical accompaniment to “Imagine.”

Foo Fighters shot the video while preparing for their current tour, which launched March 3 in Porto Alegre, Argentina. The band’s North American tour begins April 18 in Austin, Texas. Dates are scheduled through October 18 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Check out the mash-up below: