(Photo by JC Olivera/Sipa USA)

Well that’s a little embarrassing.

Emma Watson showed her support for the Time’s Up movement while attending an after party for the Oscars on Sunday night. She dawned a new tattoo, written in black cursive script “Times Up” on her forearm.

What looks like a nice piece of work is only temporary, and is missing an apostrophe between the ‘E’ and the ‘S’. Her fans were quick to spot the ink, and even faster to spot the misspelling.

Love Emma Watson trying too hard to prove how much of a feminist she is with that Times Up tattoo and missing the apostrophe 😃😂 — Aaron KD Bourn (@AKDB) March 5, 2018

Emma Watson got a “Time’s Up” tattoo but it’s missing the apostrophe. I sooooo thought she was better than that. #oscars — Kayleigh Ryan (@K4yry) March 5, 2018

Luckily Emma’s tattoo isn’t permanent, and she won’t have to live with a misspelled tattoo forever.

Source Via: Mashable