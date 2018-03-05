Filed Under:Emma Watson, Tattoo, times up
(Photo by JC Olivera/Sipa USA)

Well that’s a little embarrassing.

Emma Watson showed her support for the Time’s Up movement while attending an after party for the Oscars on Sunday night. She dawned a new tattoo, written in black cursive script “Times Up” on her forearm.

What looks like a nice piece of work is only temporary, and is missing an apostrophe between the ‘E’ and the ‘S’. Her fans were quick to spot the ink, and even faster to spot the misspelling.

Luckily Emma’s tattoo isn’t permanent, and she won’t have to live with a misspelled tattoo forever.

Source Via: Mashable

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live