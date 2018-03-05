Photo: Robert Deutsch / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Each year, the Academy Awards’ “In Memoriam” segment is a source of nostalgia and inevitable controversy for omissions and oversights. This year, Jennifer Garner presented the tribute to film stars who died in 2017 and Eddie Vedder provided the music. The Pearl Jam frontman performed Tom Petty’s “Room At The Top” on electric guitar as images of late movie greats flashed across the screen.

This year’s tribute paid homage to Jonathan Demme, Harry Dean Stanton, John Heard, Martin Landau, Glenne Headly, Roger Moore, Sam Shepard, George A. Romero, Don Rickles, Jerry Lewis and more.

Though his film contributions were limited, Petty is another A-list entertainer who passed away during the last year. His work also soundtracked the In Memoriam segment of this year’s GRAMMY Awards—at that show, Emmylou Harris and Chris Stapleton performed “Wildflowers.”

Notable omissions from this year’s In Memoriam segment included Glen Campbell (who starred in True Grit), horror film director Tobe Hooper, Adam West (TV’s Batman) and John Mahoney (Frasier Crane’s dad).