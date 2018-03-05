I’m sure this is how we all were after our first slice of cheesy goodness.

A dad in Brooklyn snapped a photo of his daughter after her first slice of pizza, and the reaction is perfect. Her face is covered in sauce, eyes closed and looking up with her hands in the air, praising the pizza gods for this delicious creation.

After posting the photo online someone turned the photo into a meme, others commented saying just wait till she tries pizza and bacon. Check out the photo below.

My daughter just tried pizza for the first time. pic.twitter.com/yiPNJgUBJg — Jody Avirgan (@jodyavirgan) March 3, 2018

Imagine when she tries bacon. — Dr. Caroline Madden (@CMaddenMFT) March 3, 2018

Imagine when she tries bacon on pizza. — Tim Speakman (@TimSpeakman7) March 4, 2018

Source Via: Mashable