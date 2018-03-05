(Photo by George Skene/Orlando Sentinel/MCT/Sipa USA)

Chick-fil-A has added a new menu item that will surely make a sweet treat for the springtime! Introducing the Frosted Sunrise. It’s make with Simply Orange Juice and their well known Icedream vanilla soft serve. This item joins a group of other Frosted drinks like their Frosted Coffee, Frosted Strawberry Lemonade, and Frosted Lemonade.

Senior director of menu development for Chick-fil-A, Amanda Norris, spoke about the creamy and tart treat, “Spring is the perfect time of year to introduce a new seasonal Frosted beverage. Our seasonal Icedream offerings have become customer favorites over the last few years. Frosted Sunrise combines simple but flavorful ingredients into a tasty treat that customers can enjoy throughout the day.”