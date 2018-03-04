© Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Last year, the final award of the Oscar night was a complete trainwreck. Warren Beatty & Faye Dunaway were given the wrong card for the Best Picture announcement. The two announcement LaLa Land as Best Pic, unfortunately, a few minutes later, the Oscar was taken away and given to Moonlight.

For sure an epic moment we ill never forget…unless it happens again this year!

It looks like Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway will get an Oscars redemption! According to TMZ, the two were seen in Oscar rehearsals working out their schtick, something to the effect of “presenting is better the second time around.”

Here’s to hoping things go a little more smoothly this year. Good luck!