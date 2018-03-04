Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY NETWORK

Mark Hamill, Lupita Nyong’o, Armie Hammer, Gal Gadot, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Margot Robbie, Ansel Elgort, Emily Blunt and Jimmy Kimmel all walk into a movie theater together.

No that’s not a joke, it actually happened. During the Academy Awards, host Jimmy Kimmel took a random group of actors with him across the street just to crash a special screening of a Wrinkle in Time.

Kimmel wanted to thank everyone who goes to the movies by giving out a bunch of goodies to everyone in the theater with celebrities. That also included Armie Hammer and Ansel Elgort shooting hot dogs into the crowd. Kimmel even let a random movie goer announce the next group of presenters at the Oscars.

Check out the picture they all took below.

Source Via: New York Daily News