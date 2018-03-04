@ Dreamstime

Avocado, fidget spinners, and LaCroix… these’s products have reigned supreme as favorites among the younger, and even some older generations.

But it looks like the LaCroix era is coming to an end. The light carbonated beverage rose to the ranks of internet royalty thanks to it’s retro logo and limitless flavor options, but the hype is starting to fizzle out, leaving many questioning whether the drink is actually any good… Jokes about the drink have started popping up all over Twitter in the last few days, hinting at the beginning of the end:

La Croix taste like if you were drinking carbonated water and someone screamed out loud the name of a specific fruit in the other room — Daniel Tran (@Daanieltran) January 7, 2018

la croix tastes like if you carbonated the water in a vase of flowers then put it into your mouth on purpose — møney bøy trill (@http_dad) February 21, 2018

lacroix is what happens when you bing search what a flavor tastes like — bauhausfanaccoun jameson enema ☝🏻😪 (@hypedresonance) February 24, 2018

La croix tastes like when you finish drinking a bottle of some kind of fruity drink and refill it with water without rinsing it out first — Meal On Wheels (@flonkle) February 22, 2018

La Croix tastes like when you walk into a room and forgot what you went in there for — David Steinberg (@winednsteined) February 23, 2018

La Croix tastes like District 1 of the Hunger Games, privilege with a side of regret. — Jay Washington (@MrJayWashington) February 23, 2018

LaCroix tastes like antimatter — umami skeleton (@Merman_Melville) February 27, 2018

So far, there haven’t been any drops in the company’s sales, but we’re in the early days of the breakup. One things for sure, there’s no arguing that internet trends can make or break a product, remember when Kylie Jenner lost Snap Chat $1.3 billion after a single tweet?

Via Mashable