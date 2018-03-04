Avocado, fidget spinners, and LaCroix… these’s products have reigned supreme as favorites among the younger, and even some older generations.
But it looks like the LaCroix era is coming to an end. The light carbonated beverage rose to the ranks of internet royalty thanks to it’s retro logo and limitless flavor options, but the hype is starting to fizzle out, leaving many questioning whether the drink is actually any good… Jokes about the drink have started popping up all over Twitter in the last few days, hinting at the beginning of the end:
So far, there haven’t been any drops in the company’s sales, but we’re in the early days of the breakup. One things for sure, there’s no arguing that internet trends can make or break a product, remember when Kylie Jenner lost Snap Chat $1.3 billion after a single tweet?
