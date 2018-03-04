Jimmy Kimmel did an excellent job hosting Hollywood’s biggest night. Well now the night is over and we have all the winners in the list below, Check em’ out.
Best Picture:
The Shape of Water
Best Director:
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Best Actor:
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Best Actress:
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Supporting Actor:
Sam Rockwell
Best Supporting Actress:
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Best Original Screenplay:
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Best Adapted Screenplay:
James Ivory, Call Me by Your Name
Best Foreign Language Film:
Chile, A Fantastic Woman
Best Animated Film:
Lee Unkrich and Darla K. Anderson, Coco
Best Documentary Feature:
Bryan Fogel and Dan Cogan, Icarus
Best Cinematography:
Roger A. Deakins, Blade Runner 2049
Best Editing:
Lee Smith, Dunkirk
Best Production Design:
Paul Denham Austerberry; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin, The Shape of Water
Best Costume Design:
Mark Bridges, Phantom Thread
Best Original Score:
Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water
Best Original Song:
“Remember Me”, Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Coco
Best Visual Effects:
John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert and Richard R. Hoover, Blade Runner 2049
Best Make Up and Hairstyle:
Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick, Darkest Hour
Best Sound Mixing:
Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker and Gary A. Rizzo, Dunkirk
Best Sound Editing:
Richard King and Alex Gibson,Dunkirk
Best Short Animated Film:
Dear Basketball, Glen Keane and Kobe Bryant
Best Live Action Short:
The Silent Child, Chris Overton and Rachel Shenton
Best Documentary Short:
Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405, Frank Stiefel