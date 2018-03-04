Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY NETWORK

Jimmy Kimmel did an excellent job hosting Hollywood’s biggest night. Well now the night is over and we have all the winners in the list below, Check em’ out.

Best Picture:

The Shape of Water

Best Director:

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Best Actor:

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Best Actress:

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Supporting Actor:

Sam Rockwell

Best Supporting Actress:

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Best Original Screenplay:

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Best Adapted Screenplay:

James Ivory, Call Me by Your Name



Best Foreign Language Film:

Chile, A Fantastic Woman



Best Animated Film:

Lee Unkrich and Darla K. Anderson, Coco



Best Documentary Feature:

Bryan Fogel and Dan Cogan, Icarus



Best Cinematography:

Roger A. Deakins, Blade Runner 2049



Best Editing:

Lee Smith, Dunkirk



Best Production Design:

Paul Denham Austerberry; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin, The Shape of Water



Best Costume Design:

Mark Bridges, Phantom Thread



Best Original Score:

Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water



Best Original Song:

“Remember Me”, Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Coco



Best Visual Effects:

John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert and Richard R. Hoover, Blade Runner 2049



Best Make Up and Hairstyle:

Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick, Darkest Hour

Best Sound Mixing:

Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker and Gary A. Rizzo, Dunkirk

Best Sound Editing:

Richard King and Alex Gibson,Dunkirk



Best Short Animated Film:

Dear Basketball, Glen Keane and Kobe Bryant

Best Live Action Short:

The Silent Child, Chris Overton and Rachel Shenton

Best Documentary Short:

Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405, Frank Stiefel