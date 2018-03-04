Filed Under:90th Academy Awards, Oscars
Jimmy Kimmel did an excellent job hosting Hollywood’s biggest night. Well now the night is over and we have all the winners in the list below, Check em’ out.

Best Picture:
The Shape of Water 

Best Director:
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water 

Best Actor:
Gary OldmanDarkest Hour

Best Actress:
Frances McDormandThree Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Supporting Actor:
Sam Rockwell

Best Supporting Actress:
Allison JanneyI, Tonya

Best Original Screenplay:
Jordan Peele, Get Out 

Best Adapted Screenplay:
James Ivory, Call Me by Your Name 

Best Foreign Language Film:
Chile, A Fantastic Woman

Best Animated Film:
Lee Unkrich and Darla K. Anderson, Coco 

Best Documentary Feature:
Bryan Fogel and Dan Cogan, Icarus

Best Cinematography:
Roger A. Deakins, Blade Runner 2049 

Best Editing:
Lee Smith, Dunkirk 

Best Production Design:
Paul Denham Austerberry; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin, The Shape of Water 

Best Costume Design:
Mark Bridges, Phantom Thread 

Best Original Score:
Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water 

Best Original Song:
“Remember Me”, Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Coco

Best Visual Effects:
John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert and Richard R. Hoover, Blade Runner 2049

Best Make Up and Hairstyle:
Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick, Darkest Hour

Best Sound Mixing:
Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker and Gary A. Rizzo, Dunkirk

Best Sound Editing:
Richard King and Alex Gibson,Dunkirk

Best Short Animated  Film:
Dear Basketball, Glen Keane and Kobe Bryant

Best Live Action Short:
The Silent Child, Chris Overton and Rachel Shenton

Best Documentary Short:
 Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405, Frank Stiefel

 

 

