Hundreds gathered in Australia to say Owen Wilson's iconic "wow" in unison pic.twitter.com/GzbD1JNeAt — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) February 27, 2018

Wow! (In Owen Wilson’s voice) This is awesome!

You have seen the Dallas native’s movies from Wedding Crashers, Zoolander, Midnight in Paris, etc. His iconic wow is, I would say, his signature saying because of how he says it.

This group of fans in Australia gathered together to say his iconic “Wow”. The video already has more than 4 million views. Wilson himself saw the video and made him laugh.

Check it out yourself.