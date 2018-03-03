Photo Credit: Dreamstime

Wonder if their ancient parents freaked out when they got their first tattoo…

Scientists have discovered tattoos on two 5,000-year-old Egyptian mummies.

So what did these ancient settlers have etched into their skin? From what we can tell, a male mummy had a sheep and bull tat on his upper arm (said to symbolize power, virility and status)…a female inked “S”-shaped symbols on her upper arm and shoulder (used in pottery decoration). This is a pretty interesting find: it was assumed that tattooing started in Africa 4,000 years ago.

It looks like the tattoos were applied by needle using soot.

Check out the video below!

Source: CNN

