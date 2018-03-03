Filed Under:CNN, Egyptian, Mummies
Photo Credit: Dreamstime

Wonder if their ancient parents freaked out when they got their first tattoo…

Scientists have discovered tattoos on two 5,000-year-old Egyptian mummies.

So what did these ancient settlers have etched into their skin?  From what we can tell, a male mummy had a sheep and bull tat on his upper arm (said to symbolize power, virility and status)…a female inked “S”-shaped symbols on her upper arm and shoulder (used in pottery decoration).  This is a pretty interesting find: it was assumed that tattooing started in Africa 4,000 years ago.

It looks like the tattoos were applied by needle using soot.

Check out the video below!

Source: CNN

Follow Jack on FacebookTwitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live