If you’ve been keeping up with the weather, you know that things have gotten rough in the northeast: a monster nor’easter is making things quite difficult for commuters…especially when it comes to turbulence on planes.

That was especially the case on a recent flight from Charlottesville, Virginia to Washington Dulles International Airport. One of the pilots of Air Wisconsin Flight 3833 (capacity of 50; 3 pilots) had this to say (as it was quoted on the Official Twitter account for the National Weather Service Aviation Weather Center):

Pilot report from the Washington DC area this morning:

"IAD UUA /OV KIAD/TM 1238/FL040/TP CRJ2/TB MOD-SEV/RM VERY BUMPY ON DESCENT. PRETTY MUCH EVERY ONE ON THE PLANE THREW UP. PILOTS WERE ON THE VERGE OF THROWING UP. AWC-WEB" — NWS AWC (@NWSAWC) March 2, 2018

Yeeks. “Very bumpy on the descent…pretty much everyone of the plane threw up…pilots were on the verge of throwing up…” is not what you want to be reading when you’re about to travel!

According to a rep from United Airlines, things weren’t that bad: they say just a few flyers became ill…the flight landed safely…and no one needed medical attention.

We’re not sure about you…but if someone hurls in the seat next to us, we’re sure to be next!

