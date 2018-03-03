(Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune/TNS/Sipa USA)

That was intense.

There’s a first time for everything, even on Jeopardy! Thursday night, the quiz show experienced it’s first tie breaker ever. After all 3 contestants answered final Jeopardy wrong, two were left with the same amount. Contestants Sarah Norris and Laura McLean entered the shows first sudden death round. Rules for a tie breaker were only introduced in 2016 according to Entertainment Weekly.

“If there are two or three players tied for first place after each contestant unveils their Final Jeopardy! response, [host] Alex [Trebek] will present one more category and read the clue. The clue has no dollar value and does not increase the player’s winnings. The first contestant to buzz in with the correct response was declared a winner.”

The tie breaker answer, Her April decision to call a parliamentary election proved less than brilliant on June 8th. Laura asked, ‘Who is May?’ and proved to be the winner when Alex Trebek responded, Theresa May is right. Check out the clip below.