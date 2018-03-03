Photo Credit: Richard W. Rodriguez/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS

If you’re still mourning the loss of Chip and Joanna Gaines’ hit HGTV show Fixer Upper, don’t you fret.

Fixer Upper: Behind The Design is coming soon to a television near you!

The famous Waco couple is calling this their “parting gift”: 15 half-hour episodes that will give fans a look at some of the show’s most coveted design secrets. Think of it as an almost Fixer Upper “director’s cut”…a “behind-the-scenes” look at the show.

Fixer Upper: Behind The Design will premiere on Tuesday, April 10th at 7:00pm (Central) on HGTV.

Source: CNN

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!