There’s the classic adage, ‘age is just a number,’ and Australian swimmer, George Corones just proved it…

On Wednesday, while competing in the Commonwealth Games swimming trials, 99-year-old Corones broke the world record for the 50 meter freestyle in his age bracket.

George came finished with a time of 56.12 seconds, beating out the previous record of 1 minute and 16.92 seconds, held by Jaring Timmerman, who set the record back in 2009.

Corones started swimming at the age of 80, but his lack of experience didn’t hurt his confidence. Before the race he said “I’d be surprised if I can’t break the minute. I’m aiming to swim 58 (seconds).”

