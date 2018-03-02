Photo: Terence Patrick / CBS

By Hayden Wright

Robert Plant released his 11th solo album Carry Fire last year and continues to promote the record: Last night he stopped by The Late Late Show set to perform “New World…”

The Led Zeppelin frontman also sat down with host James Corden to discuss his legendary career, including one not-so-legendary moment. In Beijing in the 1990s, Plant says he entered a karaoke competition against an Elvis impersonator and lost.

Watch Plant’s appearance on The Late Show below.