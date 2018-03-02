(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

Kenny Bachman, who is from New Jersey, goes to West Virginia to party, gets drunk and orders an Uber to go back where he was staying….. or so he thought.

He was staying close to the West Virginia University campus and thought he put in the address to where he was staying. About a couple hours later and 300 miles in, the Uber driver wakes him up saying that they got to New Jersey.

Get this, Bachman ordered UberXL, tipped the guy and the total charge for the entire ride was $1,635!

Be careful what you put in on your Uber and Lyft destinations when you’re out of town!

Marco A. Salinas

Via FOX4