.@LACOSTE have teamed up with @IUCN and today released 1,775 polo-shirts featuring designs of 10 iconic threatened species. Grab one and show your support for #conservation @SpeciesSavers #LacosteSaveOurSpecies https://t.co/63pDcLk6Na pic.twitter.com/jK95Jrxqtp
— Inger Andersen (@andersen_inger) February 28, 2018
lacoste changes its logo in aid of 10 endangered specieshttps://t.co/lEXCa9IJv0 pic.twitter.com/oPv7Zr9IEx
— designboom (@designboom) March 2, 2018
