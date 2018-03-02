(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)
Friday, March 2
The Academy Award for Best Original Song. Many greats nominated…some greats have won. But some of the greats songs nominated also go #1 on the chart!
Here are nine Oscar nominated songs that went #1!
Kenny Loggins-Footloose
Justin Timberlake-Can’t Stop The Feeling
Dolly Parton-9 To 5
Jon Bon Jovi-Blaze Of Glory
Deniece Williams-Let’s Hear It For The Boy
Phil Collins-Against All Odds
Eminem-Lose Yourself
Michael Sembello-Maniac
Berlin-Take My Breath Away
