(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Friday, March 2

The Academy Award for Best Original Song. Many greats nominated…some greats have won. But some of the greats songs nominated also go #1 on the chart!

Here are nine Oscar nominated songs that went #1!

Kenny Loggins-Footloose

Justin Timberlake-Can’t Stop The Feeling

Dolly Parton-9 To 5

Jon Bon Jovi-Blaze Of Glory

Deniece Williams-Let’s Hear It For The Boy

Phil Collins-Against All Odds

Eminem-Lose Yourself

Michael Sembello-Maniac

Berlin-Take My Breath Away