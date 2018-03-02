© Press Association

He may be on his farewell tour, but Elton is just as feisty as ever…

During his Vegas show on Thursday, Elton had a bit of a melt down. Elton is known for inviting fans on stage during his show, but one fan took things a little too far.

In the middle of performing his hit song ‘Saturday Night,’ a few fans got a little too close. There’s a video of the incident which clearly shows a few super fans touching Elton while he was playing, which is a big party foul.

After throwing a few expletives at the handsy fans, he stormed off stage. Elton did come back though, but he made it clear that there would be no more fan interaction, telling the crowd, “You f**ked it up!” before continuing the set with “Circle of Life.”

Via TMZ