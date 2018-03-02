Filed Under:100.3 Jack FM, concert, Elton John, Fans, Handsy, Las Vegas, Melt Down, Tour, Video
© Press Association

He may be on his farewell tour, but Elton is just as feisty as ever…

During his Vegas show on Thursday, Elton had a bit of a melt down. Elton is known for inviting fans on stage during his show, but one fan took things a little too far.

In the middle of performing his hit song ‘Saturday Night,’ a few fans got a little too close. There’s a video of the incident which clearly shows a few super fans touching Elton while he was playing, which is a big party foul.

After throwing a few expletives at the handsy fans, he stormed off stage. Elton did come back though, but he made it clear that there would be no more fan interaction, telling the crowd, “You f**ked it up!” before continuing the set with “Circle of Life.”

Via TMZ

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live