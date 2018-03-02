(Photo by Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Dolly Parton established the Imagination Library in honor of her father, who never learned to read or write. On Tuesday, Parton attended a ceremony at the Library of Congress, where she, along with the Imagination Library were honored for donating their 100 Millionth book.

Since 1986, she’s been donating books to needy children once a month from their birth until they go to kindergarten. She’s rightfully earned the nickname “the Book Lady” from kids around the world. On Tuesday, Parton said at the Library of Congress, “I never thought about being the book lady, but that just goes to show you, you can’t judge a book by its cover.”

Via Billboard