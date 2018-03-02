Wild, gangster Turkeys are roaming all over the campus of Lane Community College in Oregon, and nobody knows how to get rid of them. Eugene City Council member Greg Evans, who works at Lane Community College, commented saying, “There is turkey feces everywhere, and they’re not scared of humans.”

Wild turkeys @ Lane Community College. What in the world… 🦃 pic.twitter.com/QXstIqnUce — Elyse Crichton (@elysec25) April 28, 2016

A community college in Oregon is being overrun by wild turkeys.https://t.co/uIJeNUaKLg pic.twitter.com/Kpz5Ydq7oR — KOMO News (@komonews) March 1, 2018

The presence of wild turkeys is forcing the city of Eugene to take action, with the city council considering a complete ban on feeding wildlife, with a few exceptions. The exception would allow for domestic bird feeders, but we’re sure wild turkeys like the same food domestic birds too so that might not help too much!

Via KOMO News