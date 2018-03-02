April 22, 2017; Fort Myers, FL, USA; A marcher carries a Dr. Seuss sign for the March for Science. Mandatory credit: Jasper Colt-USA TODAY

Today is National Read Across America Day and also Dr Seuss’ Birthday!

In the spirit of commemorating one of the most influential characters of our lives, here is a list brought to us by WFAA, of the 13 most memorable quotes and the important life lessons we can remember to apply in our lives.

1. “Today you are You, that is truer than true. There is no one alive who is Youer than You.”

This just means that you are unique and no one out there is like you. So, embrace yourself and don’t try to be someone you are not. Stay true!

2. “I like nonsense, it wakes up the brain cells. Fantasy is a necessary ingredient in living.”

Stop taking life too seriously! It is healthy to be happy and stupid funny stuff makes us laugh and therefore is healthy for us! So, yes, go watch that stupid cat video one more time.

3. “Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.”

You can’t expect someone else to take action and be kind, because no one out there can care about what you care about as much. In fact, just do it yourself. That’s how difference is made. It starts with you.

4. “You’re on your own. And you know what you know. And YOU are the one who’ll decide where to go …”

No one else can make any decision of your life for you. No one has lived your life. It is your own to keep living however you please.

5. “Read. Travel. Read. Ask. Read. Learn. Read. Connect. Read.”

Knowledge is power so I take this one as a reminder of finding opportunities to expand that every day as if it’s the same as breathing! Learn, ask, read… Doesn’t get more straightforward than that!

HERE is the rest of the list… unfortunately with someone else’s wisdom attached to it.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DR. SEUSS DAY!

-Emily